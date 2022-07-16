What a statement victory for Ricky Simón on the preliminary card of UFC Long Island — stopping fellow top-15 bantamweight contender, Jack Shore with a second round arm-triangle submission, handing the Welsh technician his first professional defeat.

Simón, who improves to 20-3 as a professional, managed to wobble and force Shore to his back in the second round, landing a massive right hand on the temple of the Wales native, before immediately jumping to full mount.

Landing some decent ground strikes to soften Shore up, Simón then snatched up a arm-triangle choke on the former, forcing an eventual tap as Shore suffered his first professional loss after embarking on a run of 16 straight wins.

Catch the highlights of Ricky Simón’s submission win against Jack Shore at UFC Long Island