Ricardo Lamas Returns In UFC Argentina Co-Main Event

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas is set to make his Octagon return.

It has been announced that Lamas will be fighting in the co-main event of UFC Argentina next month (November 17, 2018) from the Mary Teran de Weiss Stadium in Buenos Aires. He will be fighting UFC veteran Darren Elkins.

Elkins recently had a six-fight win streak snapped against Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski defeated Elkins via unanimous decision in July. The 34-year-old will now have the opportunity to bounce back with a potential win over one of the division’s biggest names.

As for Lamas, he’s currently on a two-fight losing skid. His last outing resulted in a split decision loss to Mirsad Bektic. Lamas’ last win was against Jason Knight in July of last year, which he won via first-round knockout. He desperately needs a victory over Elkins in order to get back on track for a title hunt.

UFC Argentina is headlined by a welterweight contest between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny. Check out the updated card below: