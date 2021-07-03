Jason Knight will be competing for a top MMA promotion again.

According to multiple reports, the former Bare Knuckle FC star has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He will be making his debut next month on August 27 against an opponent yet to be announced.

Knight previously competed for the UFC from 2015 to 2018 as a featherweight before transitioning to the bare knuckle boxing world in 2019. At Bare Knuckle FC, Knight fought fellow UFC alumni Artem Lobov twice, losing the first encounter by decision before getting revenge in the rematch with a fifth-round TKO win.

The man known as “Hick Diaz” actually returned to MMA early in 2021 with submission wins over Cliff Wright and Charles Bennett at an iKon FF and Gamebred Fighting Championships event respectively.

His competition will undoubtedly increase now that he’s at the PFL.