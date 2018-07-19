Report: Date For Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen Revealed

We now know when Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko will go down inside of the cage for Bellator MMA.

This fight is slated to go down on October 13 in Uniondale, New York at NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which was first reported by Newsday.com although Bellator MMA officials have yet to officially announce this date for this upcoming fight but are expected to do so shortly.

Another event, which has yet to be given a title, will also host Matt Mitrione taking on Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader that will be held the day before in this same venue.

These fights will serve as a semifinal bouts in the ongoing Bellator MMA heavyweight tournament that will crown a new champion in the division.

As seen in the main event of the Bellator 198 event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on the Paramount Network, the MMA legend finished former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir with strikes in the first round of their Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout while on the flip side, Sonnen was able to pick up a decision win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson at Bellator 192 at The Forum in Inglewood, California in January to move forward in the tournament.



Now, the MMA Legend and former middleweight and light heavyweight contender are slated to fight each other.

It should be noted that just this month, Bellator MMA President Scott Coker did go on record by stating that he would be up for having these fights on back-to-back nights with the idea of one fight airing on a Friday night on the Paramount Network while the other one would be exclusive to DAZN on Saturday night due to the fact that the Viacom-owned promotion recently signed a five-year broadcast deal with the subscription streaming service that plans to launch in September and it appears that’s exactly what they plan to do.