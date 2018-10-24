UFC 231 Adds Another Explosive Fight

A banger of a featherweight contest has been added to UFC 231 in Toronto.

The UFC has announced that No. 4-ranked Renato Moicano will face No. 9-ranked Mirsad Bektic on the card. This is a battle of two of the UFC’s best young prospects at 145 pounds:

Moicano has been on an absolute hot streak as of late. The Brazilian hasn’t lost since suffering his first career defeat to Brian Ortega in July of 2017.

Since, the jiu-jitsu ace has picked up back-to-back wins. In his last outing, he submitted longtime featherweight veteran Cub Swanson via first-round rear-naked choke. The 29-year-old has risen up to the top-five in the UFC’s featherweight rankings. He is looking to retain that position against Bektic.

Bektic has also been on a roll since suffering his first career defeat. He was knocked out by Darren Elkins back in March of 2017. After that, back-to-back wins have the Bosnian on the winning track again. His last victory was a big split decision win over former 145-pound title challenger Ricardo Lamas.

Moicano and Bektic find themselves in very similar positions at this point in their careers. One of them will take a major next step forward come UFC 231 in Canada. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down on December 8, 2018, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.