Reito Tsutsumi Lands Dominant Decision Victory in Pro Boxing Debut – Garcia vs. Romero Highlights

Japanese standout Reito Tsutsumi made a statement in his pro boxing debut in Times Square, dominantly defeating Levale Whittington.

Tsutsumi dominated the opening around and appeared to rock Whittington in the second with a solid overhand left that appeared to have Whittington leaning on the ropes to stay up. Technically, that could be considered a knockdown, but the referee opted to let the fight continue uninterrupted.

Whittington started to mount a bit of a comeback in the third round, pushing the fight into the middle of the ring and landing a handful of solid body blows.

That trend continued into the fourth, but Tsutsumi was the more active fighter, throwing volume against the ropes and splitting Whittington’s guard with a nice uppercut.

Despite showing some promise in the middle rounds, Whittington allowed Tsutsumi to regain the moment in the fifth, prompting Whittington’s corner to scold him on his stool just before the sixth and final stanza.

Whittington desperately needed a knockout, but it was Tsutsumi who was throwing heavy shots and gunning for a highlight-reel finish in his professional debut. Unfortunately, neither fighter could find the knockout blow, sending us to the scorecards after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.

Official Result: Reito Tsutsumi def. Levale Whittington via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

