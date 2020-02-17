Ray Borg Ineligible For Flyweight Rankings, UFC Requests Bantamweight Move

Spread the word!













Ray Borg’s latest weight miss for the UFC’s flyweight division has seemingly forced him to move out of the division.

Borg missed weight for the fourth time in his UFC career this past weekend. He was scheduled to face Rogerio Bontorin at 125 pounds. However, Borg came in two pounds overweight, but would go on to pick up the decision victory. Now, according to one UFC rankings submitter, Erik Kowal, the UFC has requested that Borg be ineligible for the flyweight rankings, and are requesting he move up to bantamweight.

We were just notified that the #UFC has requested Ray Borg be removed from eligibility in the flyweight rankings. He will be moving up to bantamweight. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) February 16, 2020

I mean, I guess they will ignore our votes if we do rank him there. Not really sure. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) February 16, 2020

It’s interesting that Borg, who had missed weight at flyweight twice before, was allowed to return to the 125-pound division. Especially since he even missed weight in the past for a fight at bantamweight, which is 10 pounds heavier. It will be interesting to see what Borg decides to do next, especially given his history of missing weight at 135 pounds as well.

Borg was forced to forfeit 30 percent of his purse over for missing weight against Bontorin. If he wants to stop losing some of his fight purses, Borg may have to get used to bantamweight as his new home, or maybe even featherweight.

