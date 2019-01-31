Raphael Assuncao Says TJ Dillashaw Deserved Loss In Failed Flyweight Attempt

Raphael Assuncao says current UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw deserved to lose in his attempt to become a two-division champion.

Assuncao is slated to fight former WSOF Champion Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout that will serve as the headline of UFC on ESPN+ 2. The winner of Moraes and Assuncao will likely challenge Dillashaw for the bantamweight throne next.

Henry Cejudo finished the UFC bantamweight champion to successfully retain the UFC flyweight title in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 1. This event down on January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The champion needs to get his stuff together and defend his title,” Assuncao told MMAjunkie. “Now they’re talking about a title defense against Cejudo, so that kind of complicates things a little bit. I think T.J. should’ve stayed at his weight and done what he was supposed to do at 135. He went down to 125, and now I’m sure he regrets what happened. He should’ve stayed at his weight class and taken responsibility at his weight class.



“Just like when I should’ve fought for the title before and Cody (Garbrandt) took my place. It didn’t go well twice for him. In the back of my mind, I don’t want to be a hater, but it’s like, ‘See, that’s what you get.’ It should’ve been my turn. Same with T.J. That’s what you get when you should’ve defended your own title.”

UFC on ESPN+ 2 is set to take place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

