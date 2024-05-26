‘Rampage’ Jackson teases ‘Really Big’ Jon Jones bombshell that will ‘Shock the whole MMA Community’

ByCraig Pekios
‘Rampage’ has some dirt on the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, but he’s not telling.

After tearing his pectoral muscle ahead of a scheduled clash with Stipe Miocic late last year, Jon Jones is back in the gym prepping for his return which he claims will go down on November 9 when the UFC makes its annual pit stop at Madison Square Garden.

However, Jones’ former light heavyweight rival, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, seems to know something we don’t. During a recent episode of his JAXXON PODCAST, the Memphis, Tennessee native suggested that some big news about ‘Bones’ was coming down the pike that would “shock” MMA fans.

“With all due respect, I’ve got to tell you all something,” Jackson said. “Pretty soon, there is going to be some news about Jon Jones. It’ll be really big, and it’s going to shock the whole MMA community. I’m just going to leave it at that” (h/t MMA Mania).

What could ‘Rampage’ be referring to?

Did Jon Jones get busted for another DUI or DWI? Was he involved in yet another domestic dispute? Perhaps he failed his most recent drug test. That could explain why he threatened to kill the tester. Is he going to rehab again? Did he hit another pregnant woman with his car and take off? Is he vacating another title? Or being stripped of his strap again?

There are so many possibilities.

Truth be told, none of the above would really shock fans at this point. In fact, the only thing truly shocking would be Jones announcing that he would fight the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes instead of Stipe Miocic. You know, because it’s the right thing to do.

In all likelihood, ‘Rampage’ is probably just chasing headlines. By his own admission, he has not spoken with ‘Bones’ in more than a decade so what could he possibly know about the two-division champ?

Time will tell.

