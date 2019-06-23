Rafael Lovato Jr. Issues Statement On Emotional Bellator Title Win

Spread the word!













Newly crowned Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr. has issued a statement on the biggest win thus far in his pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Lovato Jr. beat Gegard Mousasi to win the title in the headliner of the Bellator London event. The show took place on Saturday night (June 22, 2019) at SSE Arena in London, England.

Rafael Lovato Jr. Issues Statement

The new champ took his official Instagram account post-fight where he issued the following statement:

“My life’s work & a lot of HEART was on display tonight! It is impossible for me to put all of this into words. I am overwhelmed with emotion… The underdog did it tonight!!! I have so many people to thank but for now, I just want to thank everyone who believed in me & was behind me tonight. Now it’s finally time to relax lol.”

Lovato Jr. entered this fight as a significant betting underdog. Despite being counted out by the oddsmakers, that didn’t stop the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist from earning a hard-fought majority decision win after five rounds.

Lovato Jr. is currently on a 10-fight winning streak. While on the path to earn this title fight, he scored a submission of John Salter at Bellator 205 this past September, which marked his latest fight.

Although not confirmed, it’s logical to think that Bellator MMA could book a rematch between these two fighters next as it was a close contest.