Rafael Dos Anjos Vows To Send Kevin Lee Back To Lightweight

Rafael Dos Anjos is confident heading into his next fight under the UFC banner.

The former UFC lightweight champ is slated to take on Kevin Lee at the UFC Rochester event. This marks Lee’s welterweight debut.

Dos Anjos suffered a loss in his latest fight, which came to now-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in November. He’s currently on a two-fight losing streak.

RDA recently did a media scrum that was picked up by the UFC’s official website that contained some interesting statements. With the former champ already fighting at welterweight five times after a successful run at lightweight, he thinks that he belongs at the weight class.

However, he doesn’t think Lee will find the same kind of success in his debut at 170 pounds.

“I did what I had to do at lightweight but now welterweight is my division,” Dos Anjos said. “He (Lee) is dangerous. Good jiu-jitsu, a very good, well-rounded fighter. I’m pretty confident for this one. He beat some good guys but he didn’t become a champion. That’s why he’s moving divisions. I’m ready to take him. I’m ready to send him back to lightweight.”