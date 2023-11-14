Paddy Pimblett claims UFC Champ Leon Edwards Knocked Out Ian Garry While Sparring

Paddy Pimblett claims reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards KO’d fast-rising Irish contender Ian Garry during a training session.

On December 16, the Liverpudlian will make his return to the Octagon for a high-stakes scrap with lightweight legend Tony Ferguson. Pimblett has been sitting on the sidelines for the past year after sustaining a foot injury during his win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of his long-awaited comeback, Pimblett dropped a bit of gossip, revealing that Edwards had knocked out Garry while training together.

“Ian Garry doesn’t deserve a title shot, lad, come on,” Pimblett said dismissively. “Leon’s already knocked him out in training so we don’t need to know about that,” (h/t SI.com)

Paddy Pimblett says Leon put Ian Garry OUT COLD, *BRUTALLY* in Sky Sports interview 🥶 pic.twitter.com/uLwBsz1MDW — Jimbo J (@Jimbo_J_) November 13, 2023

Ian Garry Ate One of Leon Edwards’ signature head kicks during 2022 sparring session

Taking to Instagram, Garry revealed that he was on the receiving end of one of Leon Edwards’ signature head kicks during a sparring session in November 2022. This could be the same incident that Pimblett is referring to in his interview.

“We went to hospital this morning because for the past two days I’ve been in excruciating pain – shooting up from my face to my teeth,” Garry jested. “…Anyone watch the Leon Edwards [vs. Kamaru] Usman fight? Anyone know how that went? One of the best head kicks in the UFC — Yeah, I might have felt what that kick felt like…”

In the caption, Garry added, “But he never would have landed it if my Cardio was on point. I have been off for four months. But he did land it. F*CK.”

Ian Garry telling the story of how UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sent him to hospital this week.😳😬#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/iiAfyPMDSq — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 6, 2022

Ian Garry and Leon Edwards have been at odds with one another as of late, with ‘The Future’ claiming that champ had him removed from the Team Renegade gym in Birmingham. According to Garry, Edwards’ head coach, Dave Lovell, had him banned from the facility because he didn’t want “Leon having any doubts or insecurities.”

Team Renegade disputed those accusations saying, “If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance.”

Veronica Hardy, a teammate and fellow UFC star of Edwards, pointed out that Garry “is the only person to have ever been kicked out of [Team] Renegade,” emphasizing, “there’s just basic rules. Be respectful, show up on time, don’t be spreading gossip about other people.”