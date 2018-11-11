Pic: Yair Rodriguez & Chan Sung Jung Hospitalized After Classic Slugfest

Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung threw down in a classic five-round slugfest in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Somehow, ‘Pantera’ was able to knock out Jung with one second left in the fight (watch highlights here) by using a rare, awe-inspiring elbow.

The never-before-seen knockout capped off a historic 25th-anniversary show for the UFC. The promotion received a contender for both “Fight of the Year” and “Knockout of the Year.” Perhaps it was a frontrunner for both.

Both fighters had many solid moments, and both have seemingly paid the price for the five rounds that earned both men $50,000 (and Rodriguez $100,000) for UFC Denver’s clear-cut ‘Fight of the Night.’ Rodriguez apparently hurt his foot early on in the contest. Jung concerningly laid motionless on the mat for several moments after he was knocked out by the up elbow. It was hardly a surprise that both men were hospitalized as a result.

A photo on the FOX Sports 1-aired post-fight show revealed “Pantera” was taken to the hospital after his historic victory:

Rodriguez’ Return

No pictures were available of Jung being escorted away. However, a UFC official confirmed to MMAjunkie that both men were hospitalized. Therefore they would not be available to speak with members of the media following the classic fight.

No more information was released.

Rodriguez picked up the biggest win of his career over the No. 10-ranked Jung. He did so in an amazing style to answer endless questions about his return. “Pantera” was once one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars and should reassume that mantle.

But he could be out of action for quite some time before he steps back into the Octagon. Based on what we saw at UFC Denver, he deserves all the time he needs.