Pic: Stephen Thompson & Anthony Pettis’ First Staredown

A striking fan’s dream was recently made official when Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis was booked for the main event of March 23’s UFC Fight Night 148 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The booking is an unlikely one. Thompson may be on somewhat of a downward swing, but he’s still one of the top welterweights in the world. Pettis, on the other hand, has had mixed results at lightweight and even featherweight in recent years. ‘Wonderboy’ admitted that ‘Showtime’s’ callout came as a surprise to him.

After thinking it over, however, the prospect of such a fight became more and more exciting to him. He agreed and the fight was made. It’s quickly become one of 2019’s most anticipated fights as a result.

This week, the high-profile fighters met face-to-face for their first staredown. Check it out via Abe Kawa on Instagram here: