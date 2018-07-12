Pic: Paul Felder Fought Mike Perry With Vicious Broken Arm

Paul Felder is as tough as they come.

“The Irish Dragon” had a wild road to the UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) last weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018). Initially, Felder was scheduled to fight James Vick in Las Vegas. Instead, Vick was shuffled into the main event of UFC Lincoln against Justin Gaethje after Al Iaquinta dropped out of the slot.

It just so happened that Mike Perry lost his initial UFC 226 opponent, Yancy Medeiros, as well. Naturally, the UFC matched Felder and Perry up for a welterweight contest.

Perry and Felder put on one of the more entertaining fights of the night, but when it was all said and done “Platinum” emerged victorious via split decision. Felder got pretty nicked up after 15 minutes in the cage with Perry.

He suffered a nasty cut in the opening moments of the fight that was bleeding profusely all night. Perry later required stitches to close up the wound. Felder also broke his arm in the middle of the fight but still managed to go the distance nonetheless. He even continued to throw some big shots with the arm despite the break.

Felder’s management recently shared on their Instagram a photo of how their client broke his arm, paired with an x-ray showcasing the break as well. Check it out: