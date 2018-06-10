Photo: Controversial Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero Scorecard

UFC 225 just wrapped up from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and the event, which appeared to be one of the UFC’s best on paper this year, delivered from top to bottom, but the main event specifically had fans at the edge of their seats.

A rematch between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero, who was ineligible to win the title after missing weight, once again went the distance with both men going back-and-forth in an action-packed affair.

When the final bell sounded, it was unclear who would be named the victor, but it was Whittaker who had his hand raised. Some, however, felt as if the fight could’ve been deemed a draw or that Romero could have even been given the nod.

Check out how exactly the judges scored it below courtesy of MMAFighting.com: