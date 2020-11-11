Former Bellator light-heavyweight champion Phil Davis will get the first shot at the newly crowned 205lb king Vadim Nemkov according to the president of the promotion Scott Coker.

Long-time UFC fighter Corey Anderson made his Bellator debut this past weekend and looked sensational doing so against Melvin Manhoef. Despite that, ‘Overtime’ will need to wait for his shot at Bellator gold.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Coker revealed he wants Anderson to have one more fight before he is given a title shot.

“Listen, I thought he did a great job,” Coker said. “I thought he did exactly what he was supposed to do. I don’t think he’ll get the shot next, but I think maybe one more fight and we’ll put him right in there with the champ – whoever the champ is at the time. He’s somebody who adds great depth to our roster at 205. That’s why I’ve always said we have the best light heavyweight division on the planet. He’s a major part of why we can say that.”

The Bellator boss was always excited by the thought of a rematch between Davis and Nemkov who went back and forth over three rounds in 2018.

“(Phil Davis) had a great fight with (Vadim) Nemkov last time. This will be a rematch. Phil has done a great job since then. That was a close fight. I’m not sure if you recall. I think it was in Israel last year and they had a war there. Phil just came off of a great win against Machida. I think Phil should be next in line.”

Since suffering a split decision loss to Nemkov, ‘Mr Wonderful’ has stringed together three straight wins. Davis stopped Liam McGeary and Karl Albrektsson before edging out former UFC middleweight champion Lyoto Machida on the judges’ scorecards in September.

Who would you prefer to see fight Vadim Nemkov next? Phil Davis or Corey Anderson?