Petr Yan teases huge fight at UFC White House

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has teased a huge fight for next summer’s UFC White House card.

Earlier this month, Petr Yan surprised many by defeating Merab Dvalishvili to become a two-time UFC bantamweight champion. It was an incredible performance from ‘No Mercy’, to the point where many are calling it one of the most impressive wins of the year. Moving forward, though, it’s not clear as to what exactly is next for Yan at this point in his mixed martial arts career.

Petr Yan has a number of potential opponents out there for him to face, with Dvalishvili arguably being at the top of the list once he has gone back and fully recovered from his defeat at UFC 323. There are a few big fights coming up that could also dictate who is next, with Sean O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov being big possibilities if they can get through their respective challenges against Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

In a recent post on social media, Petr Yan heavily teased the idea that he wants to battle Sean O’Malley in a rematch at the White House.

Petr Yan teases possible Sean O’Malley rematch

In the image, Yan and O’Malley are seen together in the cage outside the White House, which is the site for next summer’s major event. There’s certainly no guarantee that O’Malley will be able to get through Song, but if he does, and manages to do so pretty convincingly, this is the kind of marquee fight that the UFC would be dying to put on for such a big card.

Yan has earned the right to have a say in who he goes up against and if the stars align, there’s no denying that this one would be the most profitable for just about everyone involved.