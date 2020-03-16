Paulo Costa Surprised By Logan Paul, Expects MMA Career For YouTuber

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was surprised by Logan Paul’s combat skills.

Costa and Paul trained together earlier this month with the main headline being what appeared to be a staged knockout of the latter. However, the pair did legitimately spar with each other in boxing and in wrestling.

Speaking to reporters at UFC Brasilia, “The Eraser” revealed what he took away from the sessions with Paul:

“He’s very good, he surprised me,” Costa told the media (via Bloody Elbow). “He has good skills in boxing and very skilled in wrestling — he’s very good. I think he trained a lot of wrestling in college, and he’s very good — he surprised me a lot. Maybe he will make some MMA fights in the future.”

Paul made his professional boxing debut late last year in a split decision defeat to fellow YouTuber KSI. However, given his college background in wrestling, many have called for him to enter the sport of mixed martial arts.

Costa certainly believes that is the right move for “The Maverick”:

“I think MMA will be better for him [than boxing] because he has good wrestling fundamentals,” Costa added. “His college, he comes from wrestling, so I think wrestling is his primary martial art.”

Maybe it’s time for CM Punk to get that third UFC fight?

What do you think of Costa’s praise of Paul?

