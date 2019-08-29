Paulo Costa Recommended To Move Up From Middleweight By CSAC

Spread the word!













If Paulo Costa wants to compete in California again, he will need clearance from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Costa recently got the biggest win of his career when he outpointed Yoel Romero at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California. However, he has been advised by the CSAC to move up in weight if he wants to compete in “The Golden State” again.

That’s because Costa is one of six fighters to have had a weight difference of 15 percent or more from their weigh-ins to fight night. Though “The Eraser” had a weight difference of 14.9 percent, the recommended percentage is 10 percent.

That said, Costa can still compete at middleweight in California but he will need clearance from the CSAC.

“It’s a recommendation, not an obligation,” Costa’s manager Wallid Ismail told MMA Fighting. “That’s normal and has happened to other athletes as well. He made weight super nicely, with supervision from a doctor, and was already on weight a day before the weigh-ins.

“To give you an idea, he had breakfast before the weigh-ins because he was under the limit. It’s all good.”

The other fighters competing at UFC 241 who were advised to move up in weight were bantamweights Manny Bermudez, Brandon Davis, and Kyung Ho Kang, flyweight Sabina Mazo and featherweight Sodiq Yusuff.

What do you make of the CSAC’s recommendations?