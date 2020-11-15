UFC Lightweight Paul Felder has shared that he plans to continue fighting after taking a loss in his short-notice main event against Rafael Dos Anjos.

In his post fight interview Felder shared that he is far from done in his fighting career and expect to return once again.

“This was for my dad, this was for my family, this was for you guys. I lost my passion for this sport pretty bad and to all my Phili friends and family and teammates back home I love you guys, I miss you guys and I can tell you is I’m not done,” Felder said.

“I might lose my ranking a little bit but what I’ve learned in this sport is none of that matters what matters is going out there and showing who you are inside, what determination you have, and for the guys who missed weight and couldn’t make it here tonight. Get your stuff together, hire a nutritionist, get on the scale, make weight, and go perform. I was dying on Thursday night to get on that scale at 156 pounds and I did it. And I showed up tonight for 25 minutes with no training, just training for a triathlon. So get your stuff together get your shit together and let’s go.

On the event there were multiple fighters who missed weight with some being pulled from the card as a result.

The main event saw Felder and Dos Anjos go the full 25 minutes in an epic back and forth Fight of the Night war that ultimately saw RDA take the victory on two of three judges scorecards.

Following his previous loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Aukland, Felder announced that he would be stepping away from the sport, however, when this short notice opportunity presented itself the Irish dragon was willing to step in. While this event back in Februaury did appear to be a retirement the fighter later clarified he would instead be more selective with his fights.