Paul Felder Shares Brutal Images Of Past MMA Injuries (Photos)

Spread the word!













Felder: Fighting Is A Hard Job

Paul Felder has endured his fair share of wars and injuries.

The lightweight contender’s last outing was in February when he went to war with Dan Hooker for 25 minutes in their UFC Auckland headliner. In the end, it was Hooker who came away with the split decision victory.

A dejected and bruised Felder went on to hint at retirement in the post-fight interview as he cited being away from his daughter as one of the main factors behind his thinking.

Of course, Felder would perform a u-turn soon after as he stated he missed the fire from competing. As of now, there is no news on who Felder could fight next as he continues his commentating duties for the UFC.

But based on his latest Instagram post, it appears he may have performed another u-turn as it looks like he’s content with commentating for now. He notably included photos of his past injuries from the sport including one gruesome image of a part of his lung.

“I get asked a lot when I’m returning or if I’m officially retired. I miss the octagon and competing but these Pictures are how I come home to a 5 year old princess. It’s a hard job. This is why I love commentating. I get to talk about the toughest athletes on the planet. #bloodsport #tough #irishdragon”

Do you think Felder will fight again or is he done competing?