UFC veteran Paige VanZant announces she is officially joining subscription service Only Fans

Former UFC flyweight and strawweight contender, Paige VanZant has confirmed she has joined the subscription service, Only Fans this weekend – with her content on the London-based online platform free over the course of the weekend to boot.

VanZant, 28, is a former strawweight contender under the UFC banner, as well as also featuring at the flyweight ranks during his time with the Dana White-led organization.

Recently, the Oregon native made the transition to bare knuckle fighting with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships) following the completion of his UFC contract in the summer of 2020.

Featuring twice under the scrutiny of the David Feldman-led promotion, Paige VanZant dropped back-to-back decision losses to both Britain Hart, and fellow former UFC alum, Rachael Ostovich – whom she holds a previous armbar win over in professional mixed martial arts.

Boasting an 8-5 professional mixed martial arts record, VanZant most recently competed on the UFC 251 card in July 2020 on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE – dropping an armbar loss of her own against Brazilian contender, Amanda Ribas.

Over the course of this weekend, however, VanZant confirmed she would be appearing on subscription service, Only Fans – with her content posted on the web-based site free for the weekend.

“Officially on ONLY FANS!!,” Paige VanZant tweeted. “And to kick it off I am making my site FREE this weekend ONLY!!! Come for exclusive content, training videos and SO MUCH MORE!!!! I’ll be online all day today ready to chat 🙂 See you there.”

Paige VanZant secured a notable five victories during her stint with the UFC

During her Octagon tenure, VanZant defeated the aforenoted, Ostovich, as well as Bec Rawlings, Alex Chambers, Felice Herrig, and Kailin Curran. VanZant headlined twice under the UFC banner, sharing the Octagon in an eventual defeat to former two-time undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas.