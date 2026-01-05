Paddy Pimblett Says It’d Be “Hilarious” if Max Holloway or Charles Oliveira Leapfrogs Arman Tsarukyan for Title Shot

Paddy Pimblett has already imagined the worst-case scenario for Arman Tsarukyan. The Brit has been taking non-stop digs at the Armenian fighter, especially after the latter was denied a title shot and Pimblett and Justin Gaethje were chosen to fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324.

Tsarukyan also wanted to fight for the BMF strap, but was not given that opportunity either, as the promotion announced UFC 326, in which Max Holloway will defend his BMF strap against Charles Oliveira in a rematch.

The winner of the UFC 324 main event will fight Ilia Topuria when he returns. However, Pimblett thinks Topuria should vacate if the latter does not know how long he plans to sit out because of the legal proceedings and divorce.

Paddy Pimblett does not want Arman Tsarukyan to get a title shot anytime soon

During a recent sitdown with Tom Aspinall, ‘The Baddy’ was asked about who he wants to face next if he wins at UFC 324, and Topuria does not return to unify the titles. Pimblett took a dig at Tsarukyan while answering the question and said that it would be hilarious if the UFC granted the winner of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 a title shot over Tsarukyan, who is the number one lightweight contender. He said:

“If it’s not Ilia, it would be even funnier if they do, when I win, [Me] vs the winner of Max and Charles… It would be even funnier, big f**k you to Arman. That would be hilarious, tell Arman to fight Gamrot or something.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

This year, a lot will unfold in the UFC lightweight division, and although Tsarukyan did not get the chance to start the new year with a bang, he will for sure have ample chances to answer all the critics and should get a title shot by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, ‘Blessed’ and ‘Do Bronxs’ also want to run it back with champion Topuria and avenge their past knockout losses.

On the other hand, if Oliveira beats Holloway at UFC 326 and grabs the BMF strap and then faces potential future UFC lightweight champ Paddy Pimblett for the title, it would be the ultimate test of Pimblett’s bold claim that he is the best submission artist in the UFC.