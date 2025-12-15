Paddy Pimblett Names only Submissions That Would Force Him to Tap

Paddy Pimblett has revealed the only two ways in which any opponent can force a tap from him. Pimblett says he would rather go to sleep and wake up 10 seconds later if any opponent tries to choke him.

However, if the Brit gets trapped in an armbar or a kimura, he would not hesitate to tap. He said:

“When you get choked out, you wake back up 10 seconds later. The only thing I’m tapping to is an armbar or kimura if my arm is about to snap in half.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett has 10 wins (3 in UFC) by submission so far in his MMA career. He is also the first man in the UFC to force the tap from Bobby Green. Pimblett did so with a triangle choke-armbar. The Baddy’ considers himself the best submission artist, even over Charles Oliveira.

Currently, he is gearing up for the interim title fight vs. Justin Gaethje, which will headline UFC 324, when the promotion makes its debut on Paramount+.

Paddy Pimblett Says TUF With Ilia Topuria Would Need 24/7 Security

After Ilia Topuria announced a hiatus from fighting because of personal concerns, Paddy Pimblett showed support for Topuria despite their differences.

However, suggesting that their long-standing feud is still unresolved, ‘The Baddy’ recently stated that there would need to be round-the-clock security if he and Topuria were to serve as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter ever.

“A while ago, me and Moicano were having a back and forth. I was saying me and him should do The Ultimate Fighter. Moicano is funny and I’m funny, and it’d be a good season, but it just never ended up happening. I’d do one with Ilia, but they’d have to have security there 24/7.”

Paddy Pimblett