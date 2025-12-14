Paddy Pimblett Warns Ilia Topuria Could Be Forced to Vacate UFC Lightweight Title Amid Hiatus

Paddy Pimblett thinks Ilia Topuria might have to vacate his UFC lightweight championship next year if he doesn’t make a timely return.

Topuria has announced his hiatus from fighting due to personal reasons. In his absence, the promotion has announced an interim lightweight championship bout, which will headline UFC 324. Justin Gaethje and Pimblett will fight for the interim strap, and the winner is expected to meet Topuria in an unification bout when the latter returns. The Georgian-Spaniard is expected to return after the first quarter of 2026. However, if he fails to do so, ‘The Baddy’ thinks ‘El Matador’ might have to vacate. In an interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, the Brit said:

“If he does not come back in June or July, then he might have to vacate his belt, and I will become the undisputed champion without even fighting.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

PFL champ takes a dig at Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Usman Nurmagomedov talked about the UFC’s recent wave of matchmaking. Nurmagomedov says matchmaking should be purely based on skills and not on generating revenue. He also highlighted how Arman Tsarukyan, despite being the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender, was not given a title shot.

The Russian fighter also took a dig at Paddy Pimblett’s UFC resume and at Ilia Topuria’s hiatus. He said:

“I don’t know. Now in UFC, we have some interesting situations with Arman Tsarukyan. He’s the number one contender, and somebody has some beef with his wife… They make an interim belt, and for the interim belt, they fight the guy from England, whose last three opponents with no win streak… I understand this is good for media, but when I’m thinking of the UFC, the place is for the best fighters in the world fighting each other, not who is more popular… In my opinion, in UFC right now, number one in the lightweight division is Arman Tsarukyan.”

