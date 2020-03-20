Paddy Pimblett Runs Through Decky Dalton | Cage Warriors 113 Results & Highlights

Spread the word!













Opening up the main card is Paddy Pimblett who returns to the cage for the first time since losing in a lightweight title fight against Soren Bak in 2018. He’ll face late notice opponent Decky Dalton who received the call up after Italian fighter Davide Martinez was unable to travel.

Round 1: Decky Dalton opens up with a left hook that knocks back the head of Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett lands a one-two- before Dalton throws a kick and slips. Pimblett follows him to the mat, immediately jumps to the back and locks up the body triangle. He’s working for a choke but Dalton is doing a good job of staying in this fight. “The Baddy” postures up and begins unloading ground and pound. The referee gives Dalton every chance but ultimately has to step in to save him.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton via TKO in round one

A triumphant return for The Baddy, he picks up the TKO victory at #CW113 in Round 1 👌



What's next for Paddy?



Tune in to #CW113 on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/gC1OzYlS31 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020