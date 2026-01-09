Paddy Pimblett responds to Dan Hooker as lightweight rivalry intensifies

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has responded to Dan Hooker as their rivalry continues to intensify.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is a pretty controversial figure in mixed martial arts. While many people love his exploits, others aren’t so keen on the way he goes about things, or how the UFC has pushed him thus far. Of course, ‘The Baddy’ doesn’t seem to mind too much, and he’s now on the verge of an interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

There are many out there who still believe that Paddy Pimblett will lose to Gaethje, likely via knockout, whereas others feel like Paddy has the ground game necessary (and perhaps even the striking) to cause him some legitimate problems. Either way, he’s working towards a potential showdown against Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title.

Recently, though, Paddy Pimblett has had a growing rivalry with Dan Hooker, with Dan blasting him for a mother-related joke that the Liverpudlian made. Now, Pimblett has responded.

Thought we couldn’t be mates cause I’m ranked above you 🤣 you took a hypothetical joke about how bad your grappling is and responded by talking shit about my mate who committed suicide? Now thats lowest of the low and on site is fine by me you’re utter dogshit at fighting 👍🏻 https://t.co/rJhnjHzZkt — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) January 9, 2026

Paddy Pimblett hits back at Dan Hooker

Pimblett vs Hooker is an intriguing fight but given where both men are at in their respective careers, it doesn’t seem overly likely that we’re going to see it. Based on what both men are saying, however, we may well see things kick off if they are ever in the same room together again.

Whatever the case may be, it’s not a great look for either men – not that it particularly matters to most fans of the sport these days.