UFC lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has received backing from his manager and Cage Warriors leader, Graham Boylan – who has jumped to the Liverpudlian’s defense amid an outpouring of criticizm in recent months.

Pimblett, who improved to 4-0 under the UFC banner back in December of last year, co-headlining UFC 282 in a highly debated and scrutinized unanimous decision win over recent feature, Jared Gordon.

A former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder, Paddy Pimblett had landed in the Octagon in September 2020, defeating Luigi Vendramini, before taking out the duo of Kazula Vargas, and then Jordan Leavitt in stoppage victories in the following year.

Paddy Pimblett expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2023

Suffering a debilitating ankle injury in the first round of his co-main event slot against Gordon, Pimblett is set to miss the Octagon’s return to London in July, and recently claimed he would be “lucky” to find himself competing this year.

Reflecting on his infamous back-and-forth with Canadian mixed martial arts journalist, Ariel Helwani before his fight with Gordon back in December, Pimblett claimed the award-winning reporter was attempting to ruin his career.

Jumping to the defense of his client, the above-mentioned, Gordon claimed that Pimblett could fight for another five years, halted a quickfire climb through the rankings, branding the 28-year-old a “kid”.

“He’s 27 (sic),” Graham Boylan said of Paddy Pimblett during an interview with Sherdog. “Everybody is jumping on him, everybody is on his shoulders, everybody is like, whinging at all sorts of bullsh*t in his direction. He’s a 27-year-old f*cking kid. He’s got the world at his feet and he’s got plenty of time. He can still be fighting five years from now.”

“The rush on Paddy (Pimblett) in fighting a top-10 or fighting this person or fighting that person, he’s got all the time in the world,” Boylan explained. “We just need to get over this injury and the rehab, and make sure he’s good and healthy… Long term? He’s 27. There ain’t no f*cking rush with Paddy. We’ll make all the right steps with Paddy. It think he’s got a huge bright future.” (Transcribed by MMA News)