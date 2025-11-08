Otto Wallin Steamrolls Chris Thomas with Swift Second-Round KO – Wallin vs. Thomas Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Otto Wallin Steamrolls Chris Thomas with Swift Second-Round KO - Wallin vs. Thomas Highlights

Otto Wallin barely broke a sweat in his heavyweight headliner against Chris Thomas.

The former heavyweight title challenger from Sweden made quick work of Thomas on Friday night at Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, knocking out ‘The Sandman’ at the 60-second mark of the second round.

Wallin dropped the clearly out-of-shape Thomas with a left hand to the body, which Thomas never recovered from.

Official Result: Otto Wallin def. Chris Thomas via KO (body shot) at 1:00 of Round 2.

With the win, Wallin improved his overall record to 28-3 (16 KOs), while Thomas dropped to 15-3-2 (10 KOs). It was a big moment for Wallin, who was coming off a unanimous decision loss against Derek Chisora earlier this year.

READ MORE:  Sydney Sweeney: "Should I give it all up?" Looking to Take On Real Boxing After Filming Combat Sports Icon Biopic

Check Out Highlights From Otto Wallin vs. Chris Thomas below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts