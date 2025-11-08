Otto Wallin Steamrolls Chris Thomas with Swift Second-Round KO – Wallin vs. Thomas Highlights

Otto Wallin barely broke a sweat in his heavyweight headliner against Chris Thomas.

The former heavyweight title challenger from Sweden made quick work of Thomas on Friday night at Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, knocking out ‘The Sandman’ at the 60-second mark of the second round.

Wallin dropped the clearly out-of-shape Thomas with a left hand to the body, which Thomas never recovered from.

Official Result: Otto Wallin def. Chris Thomas via KO (body shot) at 1:00 of Round 2.

With the win, Wallin improved his overall record to 28-3 (16 KOs), while Thomas dropped to 15-3-2 (10 KOs). It was a big moment for Wallin, who was coming off a unanimous decision loss against Derek Chisora earlier this year.

Check Out Highlights From Otto Wallin vs. Chris Thomas below: