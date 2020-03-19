ONE’s Xiong Jing Nan Reveals She Has Signed Bout Agreement

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has yet to make any official announcements regarding matchups for its upcoming Singapore shows. Still, it now appears that ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan will soon be defending her title.

The 32-year-old is currently in Singapore, and yesterday in an Instagram post, she revealed she has just signed a bout agreement. Singapore has introduced tight new rules for arrivals into the city-state, requiring all new entrants to self-isolate for 14 days. So the fact that Xiong is already in Singapore is an indicator that she will be fighting in the near future, perhaps as early as April 17 when ONE:Hope, takes place.

There was no mention of who she would be facing in the post, but the logical choice would be Singapore’s, Tiffany Teo. The pair previously fought back in 2018, with Xiong stopping Teo in the fourth round to claim the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship. Since then, Teo has racked up two straight wins in the division, while Xiong has recorded three successful title defenses.

ONE’s four upcoming shows are all scheduled to take place behind closed doors, and due to the ongoing travel restrictions around the world, the cards are likely to feature a high number of Singapore-based fighters.