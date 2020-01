ONE: Fire & Fury Full Results: Pacio Earns Split Decision Victory Over Silva

Spread the word!













ONE: Fire & Fury went down down today (Fri. 31, January) inside the inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

In the main event defending ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio took on Brazil’s Alex Silva. In the co-main event Team Lakay’s Eduard Folayang made his return to the ONE circle to take on the Netherlands’ Pieter Buist .

Here are the full results from ONE: Fire & Fury

Main Card:

ONE Strawweight World Championship: Joshua Pacio (C) def. Alex Silva via Split Decision

Lightweight: Pieter Buist def. Eduard Folayang via Split Decision

Flyweight: Danny Kingad def. Xie Wei via Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai Flyweight: Petchdam PetchyindeeAcademy def. Momotaro via Majority Decision

Bantamweight: Shoko Sato def. Kwon Won Il via RD1 Submission

Prelims: