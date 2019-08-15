ONE: Dreams Of Gold Preview & Start Time

Spread the word!













ONE: Dreams Of Gold takes place on Friday, August 16. The 15-bout card will be held inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The main card starts at 9:30 am EST/6:30 am PST. The prelims will start at 6:00 am EST/3:00 am PST. The event is shaping up to be a strikers delight with seven of the fifteen bouts being stand-up affairs. In the main event, Thailand’s Petchdam Petchyindee Academy defends his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Dutch-Morcorran Ilias Ennahachi.

The co-main event features one of the world’s best kickboxers, Giorgio Petrosyan. The Armenian-Italian will square off against Thailand’s Jo Nattawut in the second semi-final of the Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix. The first semi-final is between France’s Samy Sana and Russia’s Dzhabar Askerov. Their bout will take place earlier in the night.

For MMA fans. Former LFA interim Featherweight Champion Thanh Li makes his second outing under the ONE banner, while ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai & Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex makes her anticipated MMA debut.

A Striking Showcase

The ONE Super Series has really started to hit its stride this year. There have been several event-stealing bouts with fans only needing to refer to the recent Haggerty-Rodtang clash to see how good these matchups can be. Now, it appears that ONE: Dreams Of Gold is set to raise the bar even higher.

The main-event clash between Petchdam and Ennahachi should produce plenty of fireworks. The Thai is an electrifying striker who packs an absolutely brutal left kick. The bout will form Ennahachi’s promotional debut, but don’t expect to see any visible nerves from the 23-year-old. Ennahachi has fought throughout the world and is considered one of the top flyweights currently competing.

Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Semi-Finals

The semi-finals of the Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix have produced two intriguing matchups. Petrosyan will be the favorite going into his clash with Nattawut. The pair previously fought in 2018 with the Armenian-Italian earning a comfortable unanimous decision victory. Since then Nattawut has gone on a four-bout winning streak. It is hard picturing the Thai advancing to the final, but it would be foolish to count out Nattawut. The 29-year-old will be fighting on home soil and has enough power to disrupt anyone’s game plan if he gets an opening.

Samy Sana stunned fans and critics when he defeated Thai legend Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex in their Grand Prix quarter-final clash. It was expected that Yodsanklai would be levels above the French-Algerian, but this turned out not to be the case. If Sana can carry his good form into Friday’s bout with veteran Dzhabar Askerov, count on the 30-year-old booking his spot in the finals.

Still, fans don’t need to wait until the main card kickoffs before they get the chance to witness world-class striking. Three-time Muay Thai World Champion Ognjen Topic will trade leather with Russia’s Alaverdi Ramazanov in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash, which will be the first Super Series bout of the evening.

Thanh Le Takes On An MMA Legend

America’s Thanh Le created headlines when he made his ONE debut in May at ONE: For Honor. The Louisiana native scored a stunning second-round knockout over Russia’s Yusup Saadulaev, thereby announcing himself as a serious contender in ONE’s featherweight division.

The 33-year-old will now share the ring with a true legend of the sport, Kotetsu Boku. The 42-year-old has been fighting professionally for almost twenty years and was the inaugural ONE Lightweight Champion.

While Boku may not be the force he once was, the savvy veteran still has one or two tricks up his sleeve. If Le can earn a victory over the Japanese athlete without breaking too much of a sweat, he should be in line for some of the divisions top tier fighters.

Stamp Fairtex Starts Her Quest For A Third Title

Stamp Fairtex has had a meteoric rise since making her ONE debut. Now the two-sport champion has turned her sights to MMA. The Thai ‘s debut will see her face off against India’s Asha Roka in an atomweight bout. It is a matchup that could turn into a real banana skin for the Muay Thai prodigy.

Roka, who began boxing at the age of 11, is a heavy hitter for the weight class. If Stamp can get past the opening round, she should have too much experience for Roka. If Roka can put Stamp under pressure throughout the early exchanges, the bout could really open up.

Stamp is usually the aggressor in her bouts and it will be interesting to see how she copes against an athlete who takes the fight to her. Especially as both women are still learning the ropes of MMA.

The full card can be watched for free via the ONE Super app.

Main Card

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy vs. Ilias Ennahachi (ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title)

Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Asha Roka (mixed martial arts – women’s atomweight)

Alex Silva vs. Stefer Rahardian (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Kenta Yamada (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Thanh Le vs. Kotetsu Boku (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Preliminary Card