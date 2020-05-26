ONE Championship Posts Bouts In Virtual Reality

Spread the word!













How close do MMA fans want to get the action? Well, according to ONE Championship, the answer is very close.

So to help fans get as close as possible to the fighters, the Singapore-based promotion has begun releasing select bouts in Virtual Reality.

The bouts can be located on the ONE YouTube channel. At the moment, only three VR bouts have been posted, with each one representing a different sporting discipline.

Here are the three bouts in question:

Christian Lee vs. Shinya Aoki (MMA)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Chuang Kai Ting (Kickboxing)

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz (Boxing)

VR might not be to everyone’s taste. Still, even those who prefer watching MMA the standard way may enjoy gaining a greater appreciation of the intricacies that occur during a bout between fighters.

After all, it’s not every day you get to be front and center while Aoki works his magic on the mat.

Are you a fan of watching MMA in VR?