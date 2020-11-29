ONE Championship has added one more event to its an end of year calendar. ONE: Big Bang II will take place in Singapore on Friday, December 11.

The announcement means that ONE will end 2020, with an event each weekend in December. The promotion has released the full lineup for the upcoming show.

In the main event, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Champion Jonathan Haggerty will lock horns with rising Japanese talent Taiki Naito. In the co-main event, Dutchman Nieky Holzken will meet Australia’s Elliot Compton in a kickboxing matchup.

Here is the full card for ONE: Big Bang II

Flyweight Muay Thai: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Taiki Naito

Lightweight Kickboxing: Nieky Holzken vs. Elliot Compton

Light Heavyweight: Masoud Safari vs. Anderson Silva

Heavyweight Kickboxing: Errol Zimmerman vs. Rade Opacic

Featherweight: Tetsuya Yamada vs. Kim Jae Woong

etsuya Yamada vs. Kim Jae Woong Bantamweight: Ali Motamed vs. Chen Rui