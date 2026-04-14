Exclusive | Omar El Dafrawy: Title Run is Next After Quick KO of James Vake at PFL Chicago

Omar El Dafrawy made quick work of James Vake at PFL Chicago, stopping him by knockout just 1:12 into the opening round and adding another sharp finish to his record. The win on April 11 at Wintrust Arena moved El Dafrawy to 15-6 and handed Vake the second loss of his career, giving the Egyptian welterweight an emphatic result on a U.S. card.

Omar El Dafrawy

El Dafrawy came into the bout with something to prove. He had already built his standing through PFL MENA, where he put together a title-winning run and stopped Mohammad Alaqraa in the second round to become the 2024 PFL MENA welterweight champion. That title win followed victories over Anthony Zeidan and Jarrah Al-Selawe, helping establish him as one of the leading names to emerge from the promotion’s MENA setup.

Against Vake, El Dafrawy did not need long to show the difference in experience. Once the opening appeared, he took it and closed the fight before Vake could settle into the contest. The result matched what El Dafrawy said he felt almost immediately once the fight began.

“20 seconds in the fight I felt that I can put him out straight away before the fight I had a strong feeling it was going to be early I know on the feet at the highest levels many will struggle with my left hand and I know I’m much more experienced than him so once I found the opening made the decision and got it done”

PFL Chicago at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

For El Dafrawy, the finish was more than a single win on an undercard. He had spoken before the event about the importance of representing Arab fighters on a stage like this, and after the bout he returned to that point in direct fashion. Chicago gave him a chance to compete in front of a wider U.S. audience, with PFL carrying the event from Wintrust Arena as part of a card headlined by Sergio Pettis and Mitch McKee.

“It means a lot to me, I’m very thankful, very happy about the win. It’s a responsibility to represent that part of the world; it’s an honour to hold up the name of the Arabs, and I will keep doing it until we prove to the world that we have some savages from that part of the world”

PFL Chicago at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

That part of El Dafrawy’s story has become central to his rise. His PFL MENA title run gave him a championship credential, but a fast knockout in Chicago gave him a new result to point to outside the regional bracket. For a fighter trying to turn momentum into bigger opportunities, that matters.

He now seems focused on what the win can open up rather than spending too long on the moment itself. The finish over Vake was clean, the timing was ideal, and the message after the fight was clear.

“What’s next for me is to enjoy the win, get back to training next week, and see what the rankings will look like in the next couple of weeks, just for a title run and fight for that title soon”

Given the way he handled Vake, that sounds like a realistic next target. A first-round knockout on a U.S. PFL card is the kind of result that gets attention, and El Dafrawy now has another strong case for bigger welterweight fights in the promotion.