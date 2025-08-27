OKTAGON 78: Igor Severino and Khurshed Kakhorov Set for Bantamweight Title Clash

The vacant bantamweight championship takes center stage at OKTAGON 78 as Igor Severino faces Khurshed Kakhorov in Cologne on October 18, 2025. The contest marks one of the most significant title fights in European MMA, with over 20,000 fans expected to pack the Lanxess Arena for Germany’s premier MMA event of the year.

Igor Severino vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Severino, the controversial Brazilian fighter, enters this opportunity after a turbulent period that saw his UFC contract terminated following a biting incident against Andre Lima in March 2024. The 22-year-old received a nine-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission but has successfully reinvented himself under the “Hannibal Lecter” moniker since joining OKTAGON. His promotional debut proved decisive, earning a split decision victory over former bantamweight champion Jonas Magard in December 2024. The performance immediately elevated Severino into title contention despite his checkered past.

The path to this championship fight has been complicated for Severino. Originally scheduled to face Jack Cartwright for the vacant title on two separate occasions earlier in 2025, both contests were cancelled due to injuries sustained by the English fighter. These setbacks led OKTAGON matchmakers to pivot toward Kakhorov, who brings substantial credentials from his successful tenure in PFL Europe.

OKTAGON 78

Kakhorov represents a challenging match for the young Brazilian. The 33-year-old German native captured the 2023 PFL Europe bantamweight tournament, defeating Moktar Benkaci, Ali Taleb, and Frans Mlambo to claim the championship. His striking background and judo training have produced nine knockout victories across thirteen professional wins. Most recently, Kakhorov demonstrated his finishing ability with a third-round knockout of Tuomas Gronvall in June 2024, advancing through the PFL Europe playoff structure.

Severino has secured eight of his nine career victories by knockout or submission, showcasing the explosive potential that initially attracted UFC scouts. His ability to hurt Magard early in their December encounter highlighted his dangerous striking.

Kakhorov’s approach centers on his proven knockout power and comprehensive grappling foundation. His successful run through PFL Europe demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure in tournament settings, finishing Frans Mlambo in the championship final to capture his first major title. The Xtreme Couture product has shown consistent finishing ability throughout his career, with technical knockouts over Brett Johns in Bellator and multiple opponents across German regional promotions.

OKTAGON 78 represents the promotion’s continued expansion into the German market, building on the success of previous events that have drawn massive crowds throughout the country. The October date marks almost two years since OKTAGON’s last major show in Cologne, creating significant anticipation among German MMA fans.

The card features additional star power designed to complement the title fight. Christian Eckerlin, who claimed the “King of Germany” crown at OKTAGON 62 before 59,000 fans in Frankfurt, headlines the supporting cast. Viral sensation Frederic Vosgrone, whose unique grappling style and charismatic personality have garnered widespread attention, also appears on the bill. Former world boxing champion Deniz Ilbay rounds out the marquee attractions, continuing his transition into mixed martial arts following his successful boxing career.

Kakhorov faces the challenge of adapting his tournament experience to championship pressure. His PFL Europe success proves his ability to perform in high-stakes environments, but OKTAGON’s unique atmosphere and Severino’s explosive style present new variables. The German’s methodical approach and veteran experience could prove decisive against his younger, more impulsive opponent.

The October 18 date positions OKTAGON 78 as a pivotal event in European MMA’s calendar year. With both fighters representing different paths to championship contention, the bout promises to deliver the excitement that has made OKTAGON one of Europe’s premier promotions. The Lanxess Arena setting ensures maximum atmosphere for what could emerge as a “Fight of the Year” candidate.