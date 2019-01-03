ATT Boss: Amanda Nunes Can Defend Both UFC Titles

Amanda Nunes is the first-ever women’s double champ in UFC history.

Nunes pulled off the historic achievement when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 last weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018). The two women co-headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) from Inglewood, California. It took “The Lioness” under a minute to knock out her fellow countrywoman, something no other fighter has ever been able to do.

Now, holding both the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles, there are a lot of questions about what’s next for Nunes. Her coach and American Top Team (ATT) frontman Dan Lambert believes Nunes can actually defend both titles (via MMA Junkie):

“I know in some of the deeper divisions they have, it’s impossible to be a champ-champ. How’s ‘DC’ going to defend it against the best in the world at heavyweight and the best in the world at light heavyweight at the same time? It’s kind of impossible.

“But there’s not quite as many – I mean, obviously, the featherweight division, they don’t even have rankings out there. How many people do they even have there? So it may be possible for her to keep both.”

Should Nunes be able to pull that off, there will be absolutely no doubt she’s the greatest female fighter of all time. With wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and now Cyborg, Nunes has had the most legendary career of any female fighter who has ever stepped into the cage.