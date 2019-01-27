CSAC Executive Addresses Reason Jon Jones Wasn’t Punished For VADA Test

A CsAC executive addresses why UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t given a punishment despite having something show up in his VADA test.

Just this week, it was shown that a lingering steroid metabolite resurfaced in his Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) drug test stemming from UFC 232.

Moving along, California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive officer Andy Foster knows Jones’ case extremely well. Thus, during a recent interview with Fightful’s James Lynch, he elaborated on this situation.



“The scientists have said there was no evidence of re-administration, the evidence…when we go back and look at the testing from August until now. It is indisputable that there’s been no re-administration and there’s no way to prove re-administration between July and what I believe is August of 2018, so Jon Jones, like any athlete, is afforded the presumption of innocence.

That doesn’t change based on who you are, he served his time…he sat out his time and scientists say…multiple scientists have said, including the expert scientist that I used when I got Jon for the metabolite in 2017, put in writing that there’s no evidence of re-administration.”

It all started in the lead up to his fight at UFC 232 PPV event once it was revealed “Bones” had metabolites of turinabol still in his system. This is the same drug that got him a 15 month suspension due to it being a banned substance.

It led to the NSAC not willing license him to fight due to it being a “drug-testing abnormality” and forced the UFC to move the show to California.