Quote: Nothing Will Taint The Legacy Of Who Jon Jones Is

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ legacy has been brought into question in recent years.

Jones has had several run-ins with the law outside the Octagon, as well as the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) while in competition. However, he overcame all those obstacles to return this past weekend (Sat. December 28, 2018) at UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV). Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson to win the vacant 205-pound title.

After the fight, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. spoke to media about UFC 232. Jones Jr. was in attendance after announcing his boxing promotion will be streaming fights on UFC Fight Pass in 2019. In regards to Jones, the former cruiserweight champion said he doesn’t think anything will taint the true legacy of “Bones” (via MMAjunkie):

“Nothing will taint the true legacy of who Jon Jones is,” he said. “People always (ask), ‘You think the steroids taint their image?’

“I don’t think it taints their image, because if steroids made that much difference, anybody could be that good if they just used steroids. Everybody that does it don’t be that good. Even in the fights (Jones) passed the tests on, he was still that good.”

Prior to UFC 232, Jones found himself in another debacle with USADA. He turned in a drug test which tested positive for banned substances yet again. However, it turns out the substances were the same metabolites that Jones was suspended for last year. Jones was allowed to stay on the card, but not without issue.

UFC 232 was originally set to be held from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, due to Jones’ abnormality, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) could not license Jones in time for the fight.

As a result, the fight was moved to California after the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) granted Jones a license to fight.