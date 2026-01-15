Norma Dumont Calls For Amanda Nunes Fight After Disastrous UFC 324 Withdrawal

News broke today that Kayla Harrison has withdrawn from UFC 324 due to a neck injury. Now streaking Brazilian Norma Dumont has thrown her name in the cage as a potential replacement.

A rough start to 2026 and the paramount plus era for the UFC and Dana White. The co main event had been billed as the greatest ever women’s MMA contest and was a huge highlight on a well stacked card to begin the year. With the event a mere 10 days away a viable replacement to face the returning legendary double champion Amanda Nunes seems hard to come by. Furthermore, the fact it was current champion Kayla Harrison that pulled out just adds complexity to the already difficult situation with discussions of interim belts.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: Amanda Nunes is seen on stage during the UFC It’s On Seasonal Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on December 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The reported timeline suggests Harrison could be out of action for 6 months and may miss the highly anticipated White House event which is crying out for American champions. The new co main event will feature fan favourite Sean O’Malley whom if victorious is a must have name for that card.

Norma Dumont Shoots her Shot

On social media the number 3 ranked bantamweight has been calling for her chance to step in and replace the injured champion. On her Instagram reels Norma Dumont posted a video stating the following,

“Hey everyone, I just found out that Amanda [Nunes] and Kayla’s fight is off, and I already told the UFC that I’ve kept my weight down because I knew this might happen. I’m training, I’m good and I’ve already let them know I’m available to fight in 10 days, in a month, in two or three months. I’m ready to go.” She ended the video saying “Who knows, maybe soon we’ll have an interim title fight against Amanda.” The quotes are translated.

The suggestion of an interim title is an avenue to explore. However, the original fight was meant to be the return of the ‘GWOAT’ Amanda Nunes against newly crowned formidable champion, if the UFC proceed to make an interim to get Nunes back out of retirement and she loses they have lost potentially the biggest female MMA fight in history, so running that risk does seem unlikely.