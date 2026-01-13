Sean O’Malley believes he’s entering his second chapter heading into UFC 324

UFC star Sean O’Malley has said that he believes he is entering the second chapter of his mixed martial arts career as he prepares to make his return to the cage at UFC 324.

At UFC 324 next weekend, Sean O’Malley will make his first appearance since suffering a second straight loss to Merab Dvalishvili. When he does so, he will be locking horns with Song Yadong, and it certainly appears as if his goal is to get back to another world title shot. Some felt as if he would be better off heading up to featherweight, but for now, the 31-year-old is sticking it out at 135 pounds as he tries to prove that he’s still a legitimate championship contender.

The striking prowess of Sean O’Malley has never been in question and against Song, we imagine that will be tested. There’s always a chance that some wrestling will be implemented, with Sean clearly preparing for that in the footage we will attach below, but at the same time, ‘Suga’ knows what the fans want to see, and this is the kind of fight that could really give him the opportunity to shine on the big stage.

In a recent post on social media, Sean O’Malley made it crystal clear that he still has the same mindset as he always has as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Sean O’Malley talks about his next chapter

“It feels like this is the second chapter. You know, the championship mentality never left. It’s the same mindset, the only thing different is 15 minutes instead of 25 minutes. I’m gonna go in there, put on an absolute clinic, and get right back to the title.”

O’Malley knows that the stakes are high in this one, and if he can go in there and secure a big finish, who knows – perhaps he will be discussed as a possible option to go up against Petr Yan later this year for the belt. If he does, then that kind of fight has ‘White House’ written all over it, especially with Sean having a 1-0 record over Yan.