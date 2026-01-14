Dana White Drops Final Update on UFC White House Card Matchmaking Plans

Dana White has given an update on when he plans to start matchmaking for the UFC White House Card.

With just a few months left for the June 14 card, several fighters have already expressed interest in being on it, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, Michael Chandler, and Merab Dvalishvili, among others.

As per rumors, there could be a total of six to seven title fights on the UFC White House Card. The promotion has not yet decided who will fight at this mega event and will start matchmaking in February. Recently, Dana White appeared in an interview with Stephen A. Smith, during which he stated that after the Zuffa boxing debut on January 23 and the UFC’s debut on Paramount Plus on January 24 with UFC 324, the promotion will start working on the June 14 event. The UFC CEO also added that matchmaking is the only thing left, and all logistics and formalities with the President and his crew are completed in advance.

“So I have Zuffa Boxing on the 23rd of this month, the 24th is UFC [324], and as soon as those two fights are over, I start working on the White House fight.”

Check out Dana White’s comments about UFC White House event below (22:08):

Several high-profile title fights are set to take place before the UFC White House card, and their outcomes will ultimately decide who lands a spot on the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Conor McGregor once more reaffirms his desire to be on the UFC White House card

Ever since the UFC and American President Donald Trump announced the White House Event, Conor McGregor has repeatedly voiced a strong desire to be a part of it. He’s training regularly, is in the testing pool, and awaits confirmation from the company to learn if he will make his much-anticipated comeback on June 14 against Michael Chandler.

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ have both verbally confirmed that they are fighting on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.

Earlier today on X, the Irishman posted a photo of a massive UFC Paramount Plus billboard with his image, paired with a headline-grabbing caption:

“It will be my great honour to “MAKE UFC GREAT AGAIN!” Only on @paramountplus 🏦”

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below: