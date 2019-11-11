Nick Diaz Says ‘Absolutely Not’ To Wanting To Fight Again

Spread the word!













Don’t expect to see Nick Diaz return to the Octagon.

Diaz hasn’t competed since his no contest against Anderson Silva back in January 2015 where he was later suspended for a failed drug test. However, Diaz was reportedly free to resume his career last year.

There was talk of him returning to face Jorge Masvidal, but in the end, it never came to fruition. Instead, his younger brother Nate ended up facing “Gamebred” at UFC 244 earlier this month in a TKO (doctor stoppage) loss.

And when asked in a pre-recorded interview that aired on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday whether he had any interest in returning, he responded:

“Absolutely not,” Diaz said. “It’s not up to me though. That’s what I’m saying. Do you want some? Like you can get it. Generally, I go in and f*cking show somebody their life. It’s up to them if they want to deal with it.”

Diaz wasn’t exactly coherent with his words as he was letting out a stream of consciousness throughout the interview.

But despite his claims of not fighting again, he did hint at wanting to throw down with Masvidal, especially for his “baptizing” comments towards Nate.

Do you think we’ll ever see the elder Diaz brother return?