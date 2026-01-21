Nick Diaz Claims Closest People Kept Him Locked Up for Their Own Motives

Nick Diaz delivered a fiery statement, making it clear that those who have tried to control his life over the past year and still talk ill about him will never succeed. 2025 was a tough year for the 42-year-old, and he stayed out of the public eye, under supervision in a rehabilitation facility in Mexico.

The Stockton native recently told fans that after leaving the rehab, he has cut ties with several people who were a part of his inner circle. The MMA legend added that he never wanted to stay in rehab and was kept there against his will by others acting on their own motives. Nick Diaz posted on Instagram stories:

“To everyone talking about my life and how they want to control me, you never will again. I was locked up for over a year, and the ones I thought closest to me kept me there for their own motives.”

Appearing to hint at his coach, Jose Garcia, as the “old man,” although the comment may have been aimed at someone else, the former UFC title challenger added:

“That old man who keeps claiming to have my best interests and is the spokesman for my family should be discredited. Everything he says is BS, and I don’t want to hear it anymore from someone trying to hold me down with negativity, and all those YouTubers on his side are scammers starting sh*t for views.”

Garcia gave updates on Nick last year, when he was in rehab.

According to past claims made by Nick Diaz’s wife, Kayla, he was taken to the facility against his will. However, others close to Nick had alleged that Kayla was controlling his social media accounts and attempting to take control of his property and financial interests, and contributing to his struggles.

On the other hand, coming to Nate, there were reports that he had taken control of Nick’s gym and rebranded it as the Nate Diaz Academy. Rumors suggest the brothers are beefing after Nick came out of rehab. Nick Diaz was also said to be frustrated that Nate didn’t bring him back from rehab sooner.

However, reports indicated that following documented substance abuse, Nick Diaz was enrolled in a long-term rehabilitation program, and despite wanting to return home early, he remained in the program. An early discharge was not advised, because although Nick had recovered from substance abuse, there was a lot of scar tissue to be healed in his brain structure.

Nick Diaz thanks Kayla and Martin Sano for having his back

In his statement, Nick Diaz thanked his wife, Kayla, and his longtime friend Martin Sano, and also urged his brother, Nate, to cut off “sh*t talkers” from his group.

“My circle is small now because of them, and I see now why it is that way. My wife Kayla is there for me. She always had my back and best interests for me and never held anything over my head for her benefit. Martin Sano has also been a real one, and since the beginning, he’s been hated on, but nothing fazes him. He’s a real day one. For my brother Nate, I don’t know what his issue is, but you need to cut out the sh*t-talkers in your group to keep it real. They are embarrassing to be around. Everyone, enjoy your lives, be positive, and enjoy your freedom.”

Check out Nick Diaz’s statement below:

Nick Diaz appears to have moved past all health issues and is back in training. He was recently spotted with Jake Shields at Xtreme Couture MMA. Earlier this month, he also got married to Kayla in Las Vegas.