Brand-New UFC on FOX 30 Poster Showcases Blockbuster Lineup

Earlier today, the official poster for the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, was released.

And based on the look of it, you can see why the card is being touted as one of the most packed MMA events of the summer.

In the main event, former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will take on hated rival Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their controversial first fight at last May’s UFC 211 that was deemed a no contest when Alvarez landed an illegal knee to a downed Poirier.

The co-main will feature a similarly explosive featherweight match-up between former champion Jose Aldo and surging veteran Jeremy Stephens, while former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will meet Tecia Torres on the main card.

Phew. Catch your breath and check out the newly-released fight poster for one of this year’s best cards on paper right here: