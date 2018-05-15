Neil Magny Receives New Opponent For UFC Liverpool

Neil Magny has received a new opponent for his upcoming fight at UFC Liverpool.

Originally, Magny was slated to take on Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout at this show. However, that bout got scrapped after Nelson had to pull out due to a knee injury.

This lead to UFC officials looking for a replacement opponent to take on Magny and fortunately, they have found someone.

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018, it was officially announced that promotional newcomer Craig White, who holds a 14-7 pro-MMA record, has agreed to sign with the UFC and fight Magny at this show. This bout will remain as the co-main event.

Magny is looking to gain some more momentum after picking up a win over former title contender Carlos Condit back in December at UFC 219.



On the flip side, White comes into this fight riding a four fight winning streak while competing under the Cage Warriors banner.

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson will headline this show. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Neil Magny vs. Craig White

Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight

Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant

Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

Claudio Henrique da Silva vs. Nordine Taleb

Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly

Don Madge vs. David Teymur

Molly McCann vs. Gillian Robertson

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou

Brad Scott vs. Salim Touahri

Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany