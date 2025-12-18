MVP’s Three Ring Girls for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Meet Journi Carr, Raphaela Milagres, and Marissa Ayers

Most Valuable Promotions has assembled three models to work ringside for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua clash on December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The event, broadcast live on Netflix, marks another significant moment in the boxing calendar.

Who are the Ring Girls for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua?

Journi Carr takes her place on what she describes as a moment of significant professional growth. The 25-year-old Dallas native built her following primarily through Instagram lifestyle and modeling content, accumulating a sizable audience under the handle @journicarr. Carr is newer to high-profile boxing cards but represents the emerging generation of social media personalities now commanding positions at major MVP events. She keeps her personal life shielded from public view, maintaining a clean separation between her ringside work and private matters.

Raphaela Milagres brings experience to the lineup. The 30-year-old Brazilian model, based in Southern California, previously competed as an IFBB Bikini Pro, finishing ninth at the 2018 Ms. Olympia Bikini competition. Her Instagram account @raphamilagres showcases fitness and lifestyle content with over 180,000 followers. Milagres has extensive experience at ringside, having appeared at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight in July, alongside the Jake Paul bouts against Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Marissa Ayers, the breakout name of the three, commands the most visible following. The 22-year-old University of Alabama graduate from Georgia brings 11 years of gymnastics and gymnastics experience to her modeling career. Her Instagram @marissaayerss and considerable TikTok presence with 1.5 million followers exploded into mainstream recognition following her appearance at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano event at Madison Square Garden in July.

Marissa Ayers is rumored to be dating Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants rookie quarterback, though neither has officially confirmed the relationship.​ The rumors got another boost when Ayers posted a TikTok video on December 14 wearing an oversized Giants T-shirt while performing her skincare routine.