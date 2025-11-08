Muhammad Mokaev Wins Title with Devastating Head-Kick KO at Brave CF 100

Muhammad Mokaev may very well be the best flyweight fighter in the world.

Despite being sacked by the UFC in July 2024, ‘The Punisher’ has continued to flourish after returning to BRAVE CF shortly following his release. Since then, Mokaev has banked back-to-back wins over Joevincent So and Thomas Assis, setting the stage for his first crack at BRAVE gold.



Squaring off with Gerard Burns at BRAVE CF 100 for the inaugural flyweight championship, Mokaev delivered another highlight-reel finish, landing a brutal head kick just eight seconds into the second round.

Official Result: Muhammad Mokaev def. Gerard Burns via KO (head kick) at 0:08 of Round 2.

The victory moved Mokaev to 15-0 in his MMA career. It was also his ninth-career finish, earning him a solid 60% finish rate.

Check Out Highlights From Muhammad Mokaev’s title win at BRAVE CF 100:

MUHAMMAD MOKAEV IS THE NEW BRAVE FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👑



Just WOW @muhammadmokaev 🤯



Ladies and gentlemen, there we have the best flyweight on the planet 👏🏼#BRAVECF100 | #Bahrain #البحرين | @RDXSports | #MMA pic.twitter.com/an2fFXlcHz — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) November 7, 2025