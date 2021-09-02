Muhammad Mokaev, one of MMA’s bluechip prospects, will return to the cage on September 25, when he takes on Ireland’s Blaine O’Driscoll at BRAVE CF 54 in a 59kg catchweight bout. The card takes place in Konin, Poland, marking BRAVE CF’s first foray into the Central European country.

The undefeated Mokaev has racked up five wins since turning professional in 2020 and has impressed each time he has stepped foot inside the cage.

However, the 21-year-old will face his most formidable challenge yet in the form of SBG Ireland’s O’Driscoll, with the former Bellator fighter looking to bounce back following his decision loss to Jose Torres at BRAVE CF 49.

O’Driscoll’s record currently stands at 9-4. The 29-year-old has a 78 percent finishing rate and has been competing in the pro ranks since 2015. The Dublin-born fighter took the bout with Torres at short notice, and it will be interesting to see how he fares against Mokaev with a full camp behind him.

The pair’s bout is set to be the co-main event of BRAVE CF 54, with the main event being a lightweight title clash between defending champion Amin Ayoub and Ahmed Amir.

